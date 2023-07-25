S&P/TSX composite ticks lower in late Tuesday morning trading, U.S. markets rise

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index ticked lower in late-morning trading as weakness in financials and telecom stocks outweighed strength in energy and base metals, while U.S. markets rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.84 points at 20,551.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.62 points at 35,434.86. The S&P 500 index was up 8.63 points at 4,563.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.38 points at 14,131.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.78 cents UScompared with 75.92 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was up 47 cents at US$79.21 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down less than a cent at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,963.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.93 a pound.