Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite ticks lower in late Tuesday morning trading, U.S. markets rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2023 12:14 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index ticked lower in late-morning trading as weakness in financials and telecom stocks outweighed strength in energy and base metals, while U.S. markets rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.84 points at 20,551.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.62 points at 35,434.86. The S&P 500 index was up 8.63 points at 4,563.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.38 points at 14,131.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.78 cents UScompared with 75.92 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The September crude oil contract was up 47 cents at US$79.21 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down less than a cent at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,963.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.93 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocksToronto stock marketTSX july 25
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices