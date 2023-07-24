Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. Amber Alert: Missing children, group, believed to be living ‘off-grid’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'New photos of Amber Alert suspects released as children remain missing'
New photos of Amber Alert suspects released as children remain missing
Surrey RCMP have released new photos showing two men believed to be travelling with the mother and kids involved in Wednesday’s Amber Alert.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are releasing new information as an Amber Alert for two children, believed to be in the company of their mother, her boyfriend and their grandfather, enters its sixth day.

Surrey RCMP issued the alert last Wednesday after 45-year-old Verity Bolton failed to return her two kids, eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton to their father at the end of a planned vacation.

They are also believed to be in the company of Verity’s father, Robert Bolton and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov.

Investigators now believe the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah was pre-planned, police said.

“This information supports that Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov have moved ‘off the grid’ with the children and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area,” police said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP release more information in connection with Amber Alert'
Surrey RCMP release more information in connection with Amber Alert

There have been confirmed sightings in Kelowna, Merritt and Kamloops.

Police said they have received more than 180 tips, however, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7 when they were seen at a gas station in Merritt.

Investigators are releasing details about Glazov and Robert Bolton in order to advance the investigation.

Glazov is a 53-year-old man from Nelson, who has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area. He is an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and he has a history of living off the grid for periods of time, according to police.

Surrey RCMP has released a new photo of Abraxas Glazov as the search for the group of five continues.
Surrey RCMP has released a new photo of Abraxas Glazov as the search for the group of five continues. Surrey RCMP

Robert Bolton is a 74-year-old man from the Chilliwack area. On June 30, Verity met up with her father at his home and he has not returned since. Robert has health concerns and may present as confused and/or disoriented, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

“The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer with Surrey RCMP, said in the release. “We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings”.

Click to play video: 'Amber Alert for siblings extended for 2nd day'
Amber Alert for siblings extended for 2nd day

The group is believed to be travelling in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, with the B.C. licence plate SJ2708.

A timeline of events in the case:

Trending Now

June 28 – Children left with Verity Bolton for a planned vacation.

June 30 – Robert Bolton picked up in Chilliwack.

July 7 – Verity, Aurora and Joshuah were seen at a gas station in Merritt. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

July 15 – Verity was in Kamloops going grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time.

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton and her two children may be travelling with her father and her boyfriend, and may be using this travel trailer.View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton and her two children may be travelling with her father and her boyfriend, and may be using this travel trailer. Surrey RCMP
Verity Bolton was confirmed to be in a grocery store in Kamloops on Saturday, July 15.View image in full screen
Verity Bolton was confirmed to be in a grocery store in Kamloops on Saturday, July 15. Surrey RCMP
Police have released an updated photo of the truck Verity Bolton and her two children are believed to be travelling in.View image in full screen
Police have released an updated photo of the truck Verity Bolton and her two children are believed to be travelling in. Surrey RCMP

July 18  – Surrey RCMP receive a report that Aurora and Joshuah were not returned to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

Story continues below advertisement

July 19 – Surrey RCMP issues Amber Alert.

Surrey RCMP has also launched a dedicated tip line and email account to manage all the tips related to the case. The tip line can be reached at 604-599-7676.

More on Crime
Amber Alertbc amber alertAmber Alert latestAmber Alert day 6BC Amber Alert day 6BC Amber Alert latestBC Amber Alert mondayBC Amber Alert newsBC Amber Alert update
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices