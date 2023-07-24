B.C. Amber Alert: Missing children, group, believed to be living ‘off-grid’

Send this page to someone via email

Police are releasing new information as an Amber Alert for two children, believed to be in the company of their mother, her boyfriend and their grandfather, enters its sixth day.

Surrey RCMP issued the alert last Wednesday after 45-year-old Verity Bolton failed to return her two kids, eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton to their father at the end of a planned vacation.

They are also believed to be in the company of Verity’s father, Robert Bolton and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov.

Investigators now believe the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah was pre-planned, police said.

“This information supports that Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov have moved ‘off the grid’ with the children and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area,” police said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

2:15 Surrey RCMP release more information in connection with Amber Alert

There have been confirmed sightings in Kelowna, Merritt and Kamloops.

Police said they have received more than 180 tips, however, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7 when they were seen at a gas station in Merritt.

Investigators are releasing details about Glazov and Robert Bolton in order to advance the investigation.

Glazov is a 53-year-old man from Nelson, who has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area. He is an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and he has a history of living off the grid for periods of time, according to police.

Surrey RCMP has released a new photo of Abraxas Glazov as the search for the group of five continues. Surrey RCMP

Robert Bolton is a 74-year-old man from the Chilliwack area. On June 30, Verity met up with her father at his home and he has not returned since. Robert has health concerns and may present as confused and/or disoriented, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

“The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer with Surrey RCMP, said in the release. “We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings”.

The group is believed to be travelling in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, with the B.C. licence plate SJ2708.

A timeline of events in the case:

June 28 – Children left with Verity Bolton for a planned vacation.

June 30 – Robert Bolton picked up in Chilliwack.

July 7 – Verity, Aurora and Joshuah were seen at a gas station in Merritt. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

July 15 – Verity was in Kamloops going grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton and her two children may be travelling with her father and her boyfriend, and may be using this travel trailer. Surrey RCMP

View image in full screen Verity Bolton was confirmed to be in a grocery store in Kamloops on Saturday, July 15. Surrey RCMP

View image in full screen Police have released an updated photo of the truck Verity Bolton and her two children are believed to be travelling in. Surrey RCMP

July 18 – Surrey RCMP receive a report that Aurora and Joshuah were not returned to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

Story continues below advertisement

July 19 – Surrey RCMP issues Amber Alert.

Surrey RCMP has also launched a dedicated tip line and email account to manage all the tips related to the case. The tip line can be reached at 604-599-7676.