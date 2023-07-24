Man charged after vehicle set on fire at Newmarket hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle was set ablaze in a parking garage at a hospital in Newmarket, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on Thursday at around 9:45 p.m., officers received a report of a fire in the parking garage of the Southlake Regional Health Centre.

Officers said a Porsche was found engulfed in flames on the fourth floor of the garage.

Police said the fire was extinguished but caused “extensive damage” to the unoccupied vehicle and the property.

No injuries were reported and hospital operations continued normally.

Officers said video surveillance shows a male suspect loitering in the area before approaching the vehicle at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said that’s when the man appeared to place an accelerant on the vehicle before it caught fire.

Officers said on Saturday, a warrant was executed at a home in Vaughan.

According to police, as officers arrested the suspect, he allegedly poured an accelerant on himself and the officers, while holding an ignitor.

However, police said the man was safely taken into custody before it could be lit.

Police said a 28-year-old man from Vaughan has been charged with arson, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Officers said the accused is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.