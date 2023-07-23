Man dead after falling off moving minibus and being hit by it: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

ORILLIA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial police say a 26-year-old man has died after he fell out of a minibus that then hit him.

Officers at the Orillia division say it happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Severn Township.

When police arrived on scene, they saw the minibus on the shoulder of the highway and found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries a short distance away.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say it’s not clear how he fell off the moving minibus, which was carrying an undisclosed number of people.

The name of the deceased has not been released.