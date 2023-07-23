Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after falling off moving minibus and being hit by it: Ontario police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2023 5:16 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
ORILLIA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial police say a 26-year-old man has died after he fell out of a minibus that then hit him.

Officers at the Orillia division say it happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Severn Township.

When police arrived on scene, they saw the minibus on the shoulder of the highway and found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries a short distance away.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say it’s not clear how he fell off the moving minibus, which was carrying an undisclosed number of people.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

