Recipe: Moarca executive chef shows how to make tuna tostadas at home

Monarca executive chef and co-owner Francisco Higareda shows how to make authentic and delicious tuna tosadas at home.

Ingredients

Tostadas

4 pc tostadas (fried corn tortillas)

Fish

6oz Ahii tuna diced

Chipotle mayo

1 can chipotle chili

200 ml mayonnaise

Salsa Macha

250 ml canola oil

4pc cloves garlic

2pc guajillo chilli

2pc ancho chilli

3 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp almonds

1 pinch Oregano

1/3 tbsp salt

Fried Leeks

1 pc leeks

50 gr corn starch

50 gr flour

Salt

500 ml canola oil

Procedure:

Chipotle Mayonnaise

In a blender, blend half of the can of chipotle. Once that is smooth, mix with the mayonnaise and reserve in the fridge

Salsa Macha

Confit a medium heat the garlic cloves in the oil. Once the garlic is soft add the chili guajillo, ancho, sesame seeds and almonds. Let it cook for five more minutes. After the five minutes, turn the heat off and let it rest for 15 minutes, blend the confit with the oregano and salt to taste

Fried leeks

Cut the white front part of the leeks in fine strips and bread it with the mixture of corn starch, flour and salt. Fry the leeks in a pot with the canola oil a low heat until they are golden brown.

Tostadas

Place a thin layer of chipotle mayonnaise on top of the tostadas. In a bowl, mix the tuna with four spoons of the Salsa Macha and a pinch of salt

Place the fish on top of the tostada. Lastly, add the fried leeks on top and serve immediately