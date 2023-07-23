Recipe: Moarca executive chef shows how to make tuna tostadas at home

Monarca executive chef and co-owner Francisco Higareda shows how to make authentic and delicious tuna tosadas at home.
Ingredients
Tostadas
4 pc tostadas (fried corn tortillas)
Fish
6oz Ahii tuna diced
Chipotle mayo
1 can chipotle chili
200 ml mayonnaise
Salsa Macha
250 ml canola oil
4pc cloves garlic
2pc guajillo chilli
2pc ancho chilli
3 tbsp sesame seeds
2 tbsp almonds
1 pinch Oregano
1/3 tbsp salt
Fried Leeks
1 pc leeks
50 gr corn starch
50 gr flour
Salt
500 ml canola oil
Procedure:
Chipotle Mayonnaise
In a blender, blend half of the can of chipotle. Once that is smooth, mix with the mayonnaise and reserve in the fridge
Salsa Macha
Confit a medium heat the garlic cloves in the oil. Once the garlic is soft add the chili guajillo, ancho, sesame seeds and almonds. Let it cook for five more minutes. After the five minutes, turn the heat off and let it rest for 15 minutes, blend the confit with the oregano and salt to taste
Fried leeks
Cut the white front part of the leeks in fine strips and bread it with the mixture of corn starch, flour and salt. Fry the leeks in a pot with the canola oil a low heat until they are golden brown.
Tostadas
Place a thin layer of chipotle mayonnaise on top of the tostadas. In a bowl, mix the tuna with four spoons of the Salsa Macha and a pinch of salt
Place the fish on top of the tostada. Lastly, add the fried leeks on top and serve immediately
Comments