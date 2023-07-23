Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Prince Albert, Sask. investigating city’s 2nd homicide of 2023

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 1:39 pm
The death of a 42-year-old man who succumbed to his injuries over the weekend in Prince Albert becomes the city's second homicide of 2023. View image in full screen
The death of a 42-year-old man who succumbed to his injuries over the weekend in Prince Albert becomes the city's second homicide of 2023. Global News/File photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 42-year-old man has become Prince Albert, Sask.’s second homicide of 2023 after he tragically succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 22, 2023, in the 300 block of 18th Street East.

“The Prince Albert Police Service is currently conducting a thorough homicide investigation,” stated police.

“At this time, the Prince Albert Police Service is working diligently to gather evidence and information related to this tragic event. Our officers are collecting forensic evidence and conducting interviews to ensure a comprehensive and accurate investigation.”

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) stated the crime scene has been identified as a known encampment and that PAPS is aware of the unique challenges such environments can present during an investigation.

“Officers are employing protocols and approaches to address these complexities effectively,” stated a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“While public safety is not currently a concern in connection with this specific incident, we urge the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with any information that may aid in the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with any information or video surveillance from the 300 block of 18th Street East to contact them at 306-953-4222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip.

Trending Now

“As the investigation progresses, we will keep the public informed through updates,” PAPS stated. “We ask for the community’s patience and cooperation during this sensitive process.”

Click to play video: 'Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern'
Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsHomicideInvestigationPrince Albert Police Serviceprince albert newsPrince Albert Homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices