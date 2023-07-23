Police in Prince Albert, Sask. investigating city’s 2nd homicide of 2023

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man has become Prince Albert, Sask.’s second homicide of 2023 after he tragically succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 22, 2023, in the 300 block of 18th Street East.

“The Prince Albert Police Service is currently conducting a thorough homicide investigation,” stated police.

“At this time, the Prince Albert Police Service is working diligently to gather evidence and information related to this tragic event. Our officers are collecting forensic evidence and conducting interviews to ensure a comprehensive and accurate investigation.”

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) stated the crime scene has been identified as a known encampment and that PAPS is aware of the unique challenges such environments can present during an investigation.

“Officers are employing protocols and approaches to address these complexities effectively,” stated a release.

“While public safety is not currently a concern in connection with this specific incident, we urge the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with any information that may aid in the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with any information or video surveillance from the 300 block of 18th Street East to contact them at 306-953-4222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip.

“As the investigation progresses, we will keep the public informed through updates,” PAPS stated. “We ask for the community’s patience and cooperation during this sensitive process.”