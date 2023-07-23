Menu

Crime

Fatal shooting reported in Toronto’s Greektown

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 9:46 am
The early-morning shooting occurred a few hours after a nearby memorial for victims of the 2018 Danforth mass shooting. View image in full screen
The early-morning shooting occurred a few hours after a nearby memorial for victims of the 2018 Danforth mass shooting. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has died after an overnight shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood, police say.

Toronto police say shots were heard just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near Carlaw and Danforth avenues.

A man was found and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police did not share information about any suspects.

Trending Now

The shooting was reported a few hours after a memorial for the victims of the Danforth mass shooting in 2018, which was held less than a block away. Two people were killed and 13 injured in that shooting.

Police have not released any information to suggest the two events are connected.

