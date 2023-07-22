Menu

Traffic

Man in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in Oshawa, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 12:31 pm
ORNGE crews airlifted the man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
ORNGE crews airlifted the man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Global News
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck in Oshawa, Ont., while walking along street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to Simcoe Street North, near Howden Road, around 1:30 a.m. following reports of the incident.

Durham Regional Police said the man, 27, was walking southbound on the roadway when he was struck by the pickup truck. He was airlifted to a trauma centre by ORNGE with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he remains in hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigations, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic services 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5262.

