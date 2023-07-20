SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Evacuation orders, alerts issued for wildfire west of Lillooet, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 6:05 pm
The Casper Creek wildfire seen on July 15. Officials issued new evacuation orders and alerts for the fire on Thursday. View image in full screen
The Casper Creek wildfire seen on July 15. Officials issued new evacuation orders and alerts for the fire on Thursday. BC Wildfire Service
Residents of a handful of properties have been ordered to leave due to an out-of-control and growing wildfire near Lillooet.

The Casper Creek fire is burning about 33 kilometres west of Lillooet, and just upslope from Anderson Lake.

It was discovered on July 11, and has since grown to 528 hectares in size and has now been classified as a “wildfire of note.”

A map showing evacuation orders and alerts for the Casper Creek wildfire as of Thursday, July 20, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing evacuation orders and alerts for the Casper Creek wildfire as of Thursday, July 20, 2023. BC Wildfire Service

On Thursday, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) issued evacuation orders for seven properties along Highline Road.

Residents of about 100 properties east of the evacuation zone have also been told to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is burning in steep and challenging terrain, and that crews are having difficulty fighting its northeast flank.

Ground crews are on scene with support from air assets.

 

 

