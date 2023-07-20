Man wanted for breach of statutory release known to frequent London, Ont. area

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a 47-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

Chad McDougall is serving a two-year sentence on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Det. Staff Sgt. Steve Sermet says McDougall was released from an institution in Kingston on Feb. 23 and at some point between then and now he failed to return to the facility where he was supposed to be staying in Southwold, south of London, Ont.

Provincial police released this photo of Chad McDougall. via ROPE Squad

Police released a description and photo of the man on Thursday and said he is known to frequent London, Onieda Nation of the Thames and Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

He is described by police as 5’11, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“He has multiple tattoos consisting of a skull on his abdomen, right upper arm is a diamond and ‘666’, on his chest is ‘savage’, on his left arm is ‘lonewolf’, and a feather on his left cheek to name a few,” police said in a release.

Police are appealing to the public for information as to his whereabouts.