Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for breach of statutory release known to frequent London, Ont. area

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 3:04 pm
A close-up of police lights in front of a blurry daylight background. View image in full screen
FILE - lights on a police vehicle. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a 47-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

Chad McDougall is serving a two-year sentence on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Det. Staff Sgt. Steve Sermet says McDougall was released from an institution in Kingston on Feb. 23 and at some point between then and now he failed to return to the facility where he was supposed to be staying in Southwold, south of London, Ont.

A close-up image of a man with long brown hair, a beard and mustache.
Provincial police released this photo of Chad McDougall. via ROPE Squad

Police released a description and photo of the man on Thursday and said he is known to frequent London, Onieda Nation of the Thames and Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He is described by police as 5’11, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“He has multiple tattoos consisting of a skull on his abdomen, right upper arm is a diamond and ‘666’, on his chest is ‘savage’, on his left arm is ‘lonewolf’, and a feather on his left cheek to name a few,” police said in a release.

Police are appealing to the public for information as to his whereabouts.

More on Crime
OPPCanada-Wide WarrantROPE SquadFederal offenderfederal offender wantedman wanted canada-wide warrantman wanted breaching statutory releasesouthwold facility
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices