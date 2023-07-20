Menu

Crime

Underhoused woman sexually assaulted after accepting place to ‘sleep for the night’: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 1:17 pm
<div>Four people have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in downtown Toronto last year. A Toronto Police shoulder patch is seen on a superintendent's uniform during a press conference, in Toronto, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston</div>. View image in full screen
<div>Four people have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in downtown Toronto last year. A Toronto Police shoulder patch is seen on a superintendent's uniform during a press conference, in Toronto, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston</div>. CLB
A 54-year-old man has been charged after an underhoused woman was sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area.

According to police, on July 14, at around 11 p.m., a man approached an underhoused woman and offered to drive her to his home where she could shower, have something to eat and sleep for the night.

Police said the woman accepted the offer and went to his home.

“At the home, the man watched the woman undress for a shower,” police said in a news release. “The man then gave something to eat and drink that contained a noxious substance.”

Police said the woman woke to find herself being sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the man then drove the woman home in a white Honda Accord with a licence plate CEAL797.

Officers said on July 18, 54-year-old Ali Jassim Aboda from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and administering a drug to overcome resistance.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

