Amber Alert issued by Surrey RCMP for two children believed to be with their mother

Police in British Columbia issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two children believed to be with their mother.

Surrey RCMP says Aurora Bolton, 9, and Joshua Bolton 10, were taken from Krafty Kitchen & Bar in Kelowna.

They are believed to be with their mother, 45-year-old Verity Bolton.

Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshua Bolton, 10, are the subject of an Amber Alert in British Columbia.

Police said they may be travelling in a blue 2012 Dodge D250 pickup truck with the B.C. license plate SJ2708.

Police say do not approach them if seen but call 911 immediately.

Aurora has shoulder-length, slightly curled hair and is likely braided. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it. She also has a chipped left front upper tooth and freckles on her face.

She is about 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are looking for Verity Bolton in relation to an Amber Alert in British Columbia.

Police are looking for a Blue Dodge D250 truck licence plate SJ2708 in relation to an Amber Alert in British Columbia.

Joshuah has short to medium-length hair as his buzz cut is growing out. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

He is about 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Verity has long hair, usually in a ponytail and was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a black sweater.

She is about 119 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Again, police say do not approach them if seen but call 911 immediately.