Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amber Alert issued by Surrey RCMP for two children believed to be with their mother

By Amy Judd & Simon Little Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 6:31 pm
An Amber Alert has been issued for Aurora Bolton, 8, Joshua Bolton, 10, and their mother Verity Bolton, 45. Police believe the children were abducted from Kraftys Kitchen & Bar in Kelowna. They are believed to be travelleing in a Blue 2012 Dodge D250 truck with the BC licence Plate SJ2708. View image in full screen
An Amber Alert has been issued for Aurora Bolton, 8, Joshua Bolton, 10, and their mother Verity Bolton, 45. Police believe the children were abducted from Kraftys Kitchen & Bar in Kelowna. They are believed to be travelleing in a Blue 2012 Dodge D250 truck with the BC licence Plate SJ2708. BC RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in British Columbia issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two children believed to be with their mother.

Surrey RCMP says Aurora Bolton, 9, and Joshua Bolton 10, were taken from Krafty Kitchen & Bar in Kelowna.

They are believed to be with their mother, 45-year-old Verity Bolton.

Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshua Bolton, 10, are the subject of an Amber Alert in British Columbia. View image in full screen
Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshua Bolton, 10, are the subject of an Amber Alert in British Columbia. BC RCMP

Police said they may be travelling in a blue 2012 Dodge D250 pickup truck with the B.C. license plate SJ2708.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say do not approach them if seen but call 911 immediately.

Aurora has shoulder-length, slightly curled hair and is likely braided. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it. She also has a chipped left front upper tooth and freckles on her face.

She is about 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are looking for Verity Bolton in relation to an Amber Alert in British Columbia. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking for Verity Bolton in relation to an Amber Alert in British Columbia. BC RCMP
Police are looking for a Blue Dodge D250 truck licence plate SJ2708 in relation to an Amber Alert in British Columbia. View image in full screen
Police are looking for a Blue Dodge D250 truck licence plate SJ2708 in relation to an Amber Alert in British Columbia. BC RCMP

Joshuah has short to medium-length hair as his buzz cut is growing out. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He is about 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Verity has long hair, usually in a ponytail and was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a black sweater.

She is about 119 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Again, police say do not approach them if seen but call 911 immediately.

 

More on BC
Amber AlertAmber Alert todayAmber Alert childrenAmber Alert KelownaAmber Alert SurreyAmber Alert two childrenAmber Alert Wednesday
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices