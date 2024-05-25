Public defecation creating a stink in Courtenay, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Public defecation has been an increasing issue in the Vancouver Island city of Courtenay, B.C.

The issue has led to a city councillor proposing a motion to help address the stinky situation.

“We’ve seen an increase in folks not being able to use a public bathroom, people who are unhoused,” Wendy Morin said, a Courtenay city councillor.

“I see it as a public health issue and so that is why we’re advocating to Island Health, and in a broader sense the province.”

The motion that will be heard at the June 12 council meeting will be directing city staff to request a meeting with Island Health.

The meeting will be discussing potential health impacts of the lack of adequate and accessible washrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

City council will also be discussing capital and funding with the health authority to support a 24-hour washroom facility in the downtown area.

“First and foremost, I see it as a problem for the unhoused. Many of them are seniors and many have disabilities,” Morin said.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“For me (it’s) about the dignity and the access to proper sanitation and a way to maintain hygiene for the people impacted directly.”

1:59 Man charged with murder in Courtenay cyclist’s death from hit-and-run

The city councillor said the issue is impacting businesses and residents as well.

“(It) spills over to our community, to residences and businesses who often encounter human waste when they come to work or open their door in the morning,” she said.

“We have public washrooms open during the day. We don’t have any open during the night because we’ve had some issues with vandalism.”

Story continues below advertisement

Island Health said it is aware of the coming motion and has contacted Morin directly.

“Island Health provides access to washrooms during operating hours for people accessing Island Health services,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“It is not within the mandate of health authorities to fund, provide or staff public washroom facilities.

“We look forward to continued conversations with all the appropriate partners if/when this motion is endorsed by Council and Island Health receives formal correspondence.”

Morin said, according to the latest count, the city has 272 people who identified themselves as unhoused.