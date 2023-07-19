1 person seriously injured after motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.
Details are scarce, but an EMS spokesperson told Global News the crash happened at 17th Avenue Southeast and Deerfoot Trail.
Police closed both the westbound and eastbound lanes in the area to investigate the incident, according to a tweet by YYC Transportation.
More to come…
