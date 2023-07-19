Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person seriously injured after motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 4:14 pm
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary on Wednesday. View image in full screen
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary on Wednesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.

Details are scarce, but an EMS spokesperson told Global News the crash happened at 17th Avenue Southeast and Deerfoot Trail.

Police closed both the westbound and eastbound lanes in the area to investigate the incident, according to a tweet by YYC Transportation.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Trending Now
More on Calgary
More on Canada
Calgary Police ServiceCalgaryCalgary TrafficCalgary CrashCalgary motorcycle crashSoutheast Calgary CrashSoutheast Calgary motorcycle crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices