Crime

Edmonton police seek suspect in arsons that damaged 6 garages

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 18, 2023 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton man sentenced for Whyte Avenue arson spree'
Edmonton man sentenced for Whyte Avenue arson spree
The man who went on an arson rampage on Whyte Avenue in the spring has now been sentenced to 15 months in prison. As Sarah Ryan explains, Malice Sutton also apologized for his actions when he faced court Wednesday – Nov 27, 2019
Edmonton police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of setting several fires in the city’s northeast.

The first incident happened June 5 between 2 and 3:30 a.m. Police said officers were called to multiple arsons in the Delwood community between 137 and 132 Avenue near 66 Street.

The fires caused a significant amount of damage to six detached garages, police said.

On June 10, a fire was started at another garage nearby, located at 128 Avenue and 72 Street. Police believe the same person is responsible for all the fires.

Police describe the suspect as a tall, thin man wearing shoes with reflective stripes on the back during the earlier fire incidents.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man, who is suspected of committing arson in north Edmonton. View image in full screen
Anyone with information on the person responsible for these arsons is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.

