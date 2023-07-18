Edmonton police seek suspect in arsons that damaged 6 garages

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of setting several fires in the city’s northeast.

The first incident happened June 5 between 2 and 3:30 a.m. Police said officers were called to multiple arsons in the Delwood community between 137 and 132 Avenue near 66 Street.

The fires caused a significant amount of damage to six detached garages, police said.

On June 10, a fire was started at another garage nearby, located at 128 Avenue and 72 Street. Police believe the same person is responsible for all the fires.

Police describe the suspect as a tall, thin man wearing shoes with reflective stripes on the back during the earlier fire incidents.

View image in full screen Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man, who is suspected of committing arson in north Edmonton.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man, who is suspected of committing arson in north Edmonton.

Anyone with information on the person responsible for these arsons is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.