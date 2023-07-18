Menu

Crime

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP arrest delivery driver after unaccompanied child driven to convenience store

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 11:54 am
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
A 29-year-old delivery driver was arrested by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP on Monday in connection with an investigation into a report of an unaccompanied six-year-old child being taken to a convenience store.

“RCMP responded to a report of an abducted child who had already been returned safely,” police said in a news release issues Tuesday. “Investigation to date reveals that the six-year-old victim was playing outside when a delivery driver offered to bring him to the 7-11 for candy and a Slurpee.”

Police said investigators believe the driver took the child to the store and bought several items before bringing the child back to their home. They said the child then told their parent what happened.

RCMP said they quickly found and arrested the suspect.

The Edmonton man who was arrested is in custody and charges are pending, police said.

