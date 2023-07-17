Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cochrane RCMP lay charges in drug trafficking investigation

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 1:44 pm
Cochrane RCMP lay charges in drug trafficking investigation and found over $2000 in Canadian currency, 25 grams of Fentanyl, scales, multiple cell phones and other drug paraphernalia. View image in full screen
Cochrane RCMP say their trafficking investigation found over $2,000 in Canadian currency, 25 grams of fentanyl, scales, multiple cellphones and other drug paraphernalia. CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Alberta residents are facing a string of drug and weapons charges after police say they found fentanyl, scales, multiple cellphones and other drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle.

Stoney Nakoda RCMP say on July 6 at 9:30 p.m., during routine patrol, they pulled over a vehicle without a licence plate. Police say one passenger was identified as having outstanding warrants and after a search, illicit drugs were found.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seize firearms, drugs, cash in Vancouver Island busts  '
RCMP seize firearms, drugs, cash in Vancouver Island busts  

In a statement Monday, Cochrane RCMP said further investigation revealed over $2,000 in Canadian currency, 25 grams of fentanyl, scales, multiple cellphones and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP say more than $2.5 million in drugs seized in ‘Project Dawgpound’'
Manitoba RCMP say more than $2.5 million in drugs seized in ‘Project Dawgpound’

Dennis Lyndon Wildman, a 44-year-old resident of Stoney Nakoda First Nation, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Wildman remains in custody and will appear in Cochrane’s Alberta court of justice on Aug. 1.

Jacie Kara Fox, a 38-year-old resident of Brocket, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Fox was released and will appear in Cochrane’s Alberta court of justice on Aug. 1.

Related News
DrugsFentanylCochranetraffickingweaponPossessionAlberta Court of JusticeDennis Lyndon WildmanJacie Kara FoxscalesStoney Nakoda RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices