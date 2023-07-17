Cochrane RCMP lay charges in drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two Alberta residents are facing a string of drug and weapons charges after police say they found fentanyl, scales, multiple cellphones and other drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle.

Stoney Nakoda RCMP say on July 6 at 9:30 p.m., during routine patrol, they pulled over a vehicle without a licence plate. Police say one passenger was identified as having outstanding warrants and after a search, illicit drugs were found.

In a statement Monday, Cochrane RCMP said further investigation revealed over $2,000 in Canadian currency, 25 grams of fentanyl, scales, multiple cellphones and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Dennis Lyndon Wildman, a 44-year-old resident of Stoney Nakoda First Nation, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Wildman remains in custody and will appear in Cochrane’s Alberta court of justice on Aug. 1.

Jacie Kara Fox, a 38-year-old resident of Brocket, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Fox was released and will appear in Cochrane’s Alberta court of justice on Aug. 1.