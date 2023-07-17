6 in custody following pharmacy robberies in Waterloo, Ayr on Monday morning: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a half dozen people are in custody in connection with a pair of pharmacy robberies on Monday morning.

Police took to Twitter at around 12:30 p.m. to announce that multiple arrests had been made after there were robberies at a pharmacy near Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive in Waterloo and on Stanley Street in Ayr.

Officers were said to be actively investigating near King and Columbia Streets in Waterloo.

About 30 minutes later, they announced that six people had been arrested and a replica gun had also been seized.

Police also asked people to avoid the area around King and Columbia streets in Waterloo while officers investigated.

More to follow…

