‘Craziest thing I’ve ever heard,’ Doug Ford says of decriminalizing drugs in Toronto

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Toronto’s application to decriminalize drugs is the “craziest thing” he’s ever heard and he plans to do everything he can to fight it.

Ford made the remarks during an interview with radio host Alex Pierson on 640 Toronto Friday.

The premier discussed a number of topics during the interview, including safe injection sites and Toronto’s application to have drugs decriminalized in the city for personal use.

On the topic of decriminalizing drugs, Ford said it’s the “craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“Go out to Vancouver, go out to San Francisco,” he said, referring to those cities’ drug crises.

“I will do everything I can to fight this. Again, this goes up to the federal government. They cannot be following up with a request.

"It would be an absolute disaster for our city."

Earlier this year, Toronto updated its decriminalization request to the federal government, clarifying it wants a Health Canada exemption to cover young people as well as adults, and all drugs for personal use.

The city’s submission, an update to its initial January 2022 request, indicates Toronto wants the federal agency to go further than the exemption it recently granted to British Columbia under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

It makes clear the city wants its exemption to apply to all drugs for personal use and shield young people from criminalization, a departure from the B.C. exemption, which only applies to adults and lists a select number of substances.

Medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said at the time that the submission sent to Health Canada, co-signed by the city’s police chief and city manager, is a “made-in-Toronto” model reflective of a months-long consultation process.

“We’re talking about a matter of health and a matter of human rights, not one that really is meant to be addressed or is best addressed with a criminal justice approach,” she said in an interview. “That’s why we’re pursuing this route.”

Global News reached out to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s office for comment Friday but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In the interview, Ford also commented on safe injection sites in the city.

Last week, a fight broke out next to a safe injection site in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood. A mother of two young children, 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat, died after she was hit by stray bullets from the fight. Area residents had expressed safety concerns about the safe injection site in the months leading up to the shooting.

Witnesses told Global News the suspects involved in the shooting were at the site dealing drugs.

Ford said safe injection sites need to be in compliance with rules and if not, they will be shut down.

He said applications to open sites are subject to “rigorous screening,” including evidence of community support, and plans to address community concerns on an ongoing basis. But he said if the community doesn’t want a site, “it shouldn’t be there.”

“I’ve directed our team to look into this site and to make sure they’re in compliance. If they aren’t in compliance, that’s it. They’re done,” he said.

Ford said those struggling with drug use should get treatment.

“These people need to go to a treatment centre,” he said.

“Putting a safe injection site into a community — what does it attract? It attracts drug dealers. It’s unacceptable.”

Ford told 640 Toronto he’s going to make more beds available for drug addiction treatment.

“So that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to go full steam on this and I’ll be able to come back on after we review this and tell you exactly what we’re going to be doing,” Ford said.

Ford said it is ultimately up to the City of Toronto to ensure safe consumption sites are in compliance with rules.

Toronto Coun. Paula Fletcher, who represents the ward where the killing of Huebner-Makurat took place, previously told 640 Toronto that she has been asking the injection site and police to work more closely together. She said the relationship between the two needs to “be improved immediately.”

Fletcher said the site hasn’t been listening to the “great concerns of the community.”

She said she also directed community members to speak with the community liaison at the site to express concerns, but noted that the site is a provincial centre working under a federal exemption.

Ford said it was opened years ago under the Liberal government.

“I can’t reach into that centre the way I would if it was a city centre of some kind,” she said.

“So I have to say to the board of that centre, to the staff of that centre, you’re not listening. You have to sort this out immediately with the community. I don’t know where this is going to end up, but the city can’t close this place down. We don’t have that jurisdiction.”

The premier also called for tougher bail laws in his interview with 640 Toronto, saying the federal government’s bill that aims to reform the bail system needs to be passed as quickly as possible. He said he was disappointed to see that it wasn’t passed before the government’s summer break.

It was revealed Thursday that a man facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Huebner-Makurat was out on bail and has a lengthy criminal history.

Ford also claimed that if there were more police officers in communities, some of the crime that has happened could’ve been avoided.

— with files from Catherine McDonald and The Canadian Press