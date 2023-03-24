Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto updates decriminalization request, asks to exempt all drugs, include youth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2023 1:14 pm
Toronto is asking the federal government to decriminalize all drugs for personal use in the city and for all people, including youth, as it lays out a model that goes further than what Health Canada approved in British Columbia. A tested supply of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine is readied for distribution to drug users n Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Toronto is asking the federal government to decriminalize all drugs for personal use in the city and for all people, including youth, as it lays out a model that goes further than what Health Canada approved in British Columbia. A tested supply of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine is readied for distribution to drug users n Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto has updated its 14-month-old decriminalization request to the federal government, clarifying it wants a Health Canada exemption to cover young people as well as adults, and all drugs for personal use.

The city’s updated submission to its initial January 2022 request asks the federal agency to go further than the exemption it recently granted to British Columbia under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Read more: Toronto continues to await drug decriminalization decision

The letter released Friday and jointly signed by Toronto’s medical officer of health, police chief and city manager lays out what they call a “made-in-Toronto” model.

Toronto’s submission makes clear the city is asking for all drugs to be decriminalized for personal use, for the exemption to cover young people in addition to adults and to extend across the city, except for schools, childcare facilities and airports.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada granted B.C. a three-year decriminalization exemption covering adults and certain drugs — namely, opioids, crack and powder cocaine, meth and MDMA.

While the B.C. exemption, effective Jan. 31, decriminalizes possession up to a combined 2.5 grams of drugs, the Toronto model does not outline a proposed threshold.

More on Canada
TorontoHealth Canadadecriminalizationdecriminalization drugsdecriminalization torontotoronto decriminalizationtoronto drug decriminilization
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers