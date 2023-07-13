Man accused in shooting death of Toronto mother was out on bail, has lengthy criminal history: docs

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man faces a charge of second-degree murder after a bystander was struck by a stray bullet last week in the Leslieville neighbourhood. Global News has learned the accused was out on bail and has a lengthy criminal history.

The fatal incident, which happened near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue just after midday on July 7, began with a fight between three men, police said.

Two of the three men had handguns and fired them at each other, investigators said.

A woman walking past the incident was reportedly struck by a stray bullet, police said. She was rushed to hospital and later died.

Police identified her as 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat from Toronto.

Officers arrested Damian Hudson, 32, of Toronto. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Hudson appeared in court on Wednesday. He was ordered not to communicate with a long list of people and was detained until his next court date on July 25.

On Aug. 30, 2019, Hudson was previously sentenced for aggravated assault and weapons dangerous for an altercation with another man that happened on April 30, 2018. He was acquitted of a charge of attempted murder.

He was sentenced to 15 months in jail, after credit for 486 days pre-sentence custody. He was also given a lifetime weapons ban and two years probation.

In the reasons for sentence, Justice Feldman wrote that Hudson, who was 28 years old at the time, had an extensive criminal record.

“Mr. Hudson is a repeat offender, who has committed assaults, robberies and firearms offences, although the majority of his acts of violence were committed in his earlier years,” Justice Feldman wrote.

“It is of concern that his response to community supervision has been poor,” Feldman continued. “It is aggravating that at the time of these offences, he was on two probation orders. It is disturbing that he was subject to two Weapons Prohibition Orders, the latter in 2011 for life.”

Global News has learned at the time the latest shooting on Friday he was out on bail for two sets of charges.

He was before the courts on charges of two counts of assault and one count to comply with a probation order from March 2022.

From October 2021, he was charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with probation.

On Aug 12, 2022 he was released on bail in the amount of $2,500 and was under house arrest except when accompanied by one of his sureties.

Police said the other two suspects involved in the initial shooting are still at large.