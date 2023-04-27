Menu

Canada

Ontario to create bail compliance teams, premier says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2023 2:46 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ford says voters in Toronto's upcoming mayoral byelection should not support anyone who wants to defund the police. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ford says voters in Toronto's upcoming mayoral byelection should not support anyone who wants to defund the police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will establish bail compliance teams in an effort to tackle violent crime.

The province is investing $112 million to create dedicated teams in police forces across the province.

Ford says auto thefts, assaults, break-and-enters and random acts of violence are up across the province.

The government will also expand the Ontario Provincial Police squad that is tasked with tracking down those who have broken bail conditions or are unlawfully at large.

Trending Now

The premier says the province will also roll out a new bail monitoring system.

Ford and the rest of the country’s premiers have been lobbying the federal government to reform the bail system.

OPPDoug FordOntario Provincial PoliceTPSBailBail ReformOntario bailBail ontariobail complianceontario bail systemontario violent crimeviolent crime ontario
© 2023 The Canadian Press

