Crime

Police seize drugs, cash and weapons in Winnipeg search, 2 arrested on multiple charges

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 5:15 pm
Winnipeg police say they have seized drugs, cash and weapons and have arrested two people on multiple charges after a raid in a home in the 300 block of Hargrave Street. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they have seized drugs, cash and weapons and have arrested two people on multiple charges after a raid in a home in the 300 block of Hargrave Street.

On Tuesday, police went to the home with a warrant regarding a person who was wanted for being unlawfully at large and believed to be trafficking drugs.

The investigation resulted in a man and woman being taken into custody and the following items were seized:

  • 87 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $800)
  • approximately $20,000 in Canadian currency
  • digital scales and packaging materials
  • loose ammunition
  • bear spray
  • fraudulent name identification

A 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested and charged. The woman was released on an undertaking.

