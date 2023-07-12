Police seize drugs, cash and weapons in Winnipeg search, 2 arrested on multiple charges

Winnipeg police say they have seized drugs, cash and weapons and have arrested two people on multiple charges after a raid in a home in the 300 block of Hargrave Street.
On Tuesday, police went to the home with a warrant regarding a person who was wanted for being unlawfully at large and believed to be trafficking drugs.
The investigation resulted in a man and woman being taken into custody and the following items were seized:
- 87 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $800)
- approximately $20,000 in Canadian currency
- digital scales and packaging materials
- loose ammunition
- bear spray
- fraudulent name identification
A 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested and charged. The woman was released on an undertaking.
