Police seize drugs, cash and weapons in Winnipeg search, 2 arrested on multiple charges

Winnipeg police say they have seized drugs, cash and weapons and have arrested two people on multiple charges after a raid in a home in the 300 block of Hargrave Street.

On Tuesday, police went to the home with a warrant regarding a person who was wanted for being unlawfully at large and believed to be trafficking drugs.

The investigation resulted in a man and woman being taken into custody and the following items were seized:

87 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $800)

approximately $20,000 in Canadian currency

digital scales and packaging materials

loose ammunition

bear spray

fraudulent name identification

A 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested and charged. The woman was released on an undertaking.