$150K in cocaine, Percocet and cash seized in Fort McMurray drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Police seized about $150,000 in drugs and cash during a drug investigation in Fort McMurray, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

On July 5, police say officers searched two homes in Fort McMurray and found six kilograms of cocaine and 675 Percocet pills along with nearly $6,000 in cash and an imitation firearm.

0:50 Winnipeg police seize an estimated $9M in drugs, 7 handguns through interprovincial investigation

Staff Sgt. Mark Wait said people involved in drug trafficking find creative or unique ways to stash their product.

Story continues below advertisement

“In this instance, our suspect was seen hiding cocaine in bushes near where he parked his vehicle,” said Wait.

“This creates a major risk to the community, including for children, pets and any wildlife that may find these illegal substances.”

The suspect, 37-year-old Hassan Kourani, has been charged with trafficking and possession and was released pending a court appearance on Aug. 22, police said.