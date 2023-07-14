Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

$150K in cocaine, Percocet and cash seized in Fort McMurray drug bust

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 14, 2023 12:10 pm
Police say officers seized around $150,000 in drugs and cash in Fort McMurray. View image in full screen
Police say officers seized around $150,000 in drugs and cash in Fort McMurray. Supplied / ALERT
Police seized about $150,000 in drugs and cash during a drug investigation in Fort McMurray, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

On July 5, police say officers searched two homes in Fort McMurray and found six kilograms of cocaine and 675 Percocet pills along with nearly $6,000 in cash and an imitation firearm.

Staff Sgt. Mark Wait said people involved in drug trafficking find creative or unique ways to stash their product.

“In this instance, our suspect was seen hiding cocaine in bushes near where he parked his vehicle,” said Wait.

“This creates a major risk to the community, including for children, pets and any wildlife that may find these illegal substances.”

The suspect, 37-year-old Hassan Kourani, has been charged with trafficking and possession and was released pending a court appearance on Aug. 22, police said.

