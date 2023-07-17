Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 charged in Ontario COVID relief funds fraud: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 11:35 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five people have been charged after they allegedly applied for Ontario COVID relief funding using “fictitious or ineligible businesses,” police say.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the charges against four Ajax residents and one Ottawa resident Monday after a “lengthy investigation” involving the Serious Fraud Office for Ontario (SFO).

Police said that the Ministry of Finance deemed applications for COVID-related relief funding from five individuals suspicious and referred them to the SFO.

“The accused parties are alleged to have applied for various relief funding from the government through fictitious or ineligible businesses to receive payments into their bank accounts,” police said.

The programs they allegedly exploited were the Ontario Small Business Support Grant, the Property Tax Program and the Energy Cost Rebate program.

Trending Now

Five individuals now face criminal charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the Ottawa resident who was charged has failed to appear in court on multiple occasions and as a result, an arrest warrant has been issued.

Meanwhile, the Ajax residents charged have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

More on Crime
OntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceFraudOttawaAjaxOntario covid fraudontario covid relief fraudSerious Fraud Office for Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices