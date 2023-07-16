Kelowna Fan Experience returns for 10th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C.’s Cultural District was transformed into a haven for cosplayers over the weekend, for the 10th annual Kelowna Fan Experience.

“We’re really excited to see so many people coming out to help us celebrate,” said producer of Kelowna Fan Experience, Bonnie Gratz.

“It’s been an incredible 10 years.”

From the world of film to live performances and anime, this event is all about showing off your creative side.

2:16 Calgary’s downtown invaded by cosplayers during Parade of Wonders

“What we love the most about this event is to see the creativity of people on so many different levels,” said Gratz.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just got it all and so it brings everybody together in such a fun way.”

This event holds the crown for the Okanagan’s first and longest-running pop culture festival in the valley. Gratz says KFX isn’t your average cosplay event either, because it not only involves vendors but also live performances, screenings and panels.

“We don’t just cater to vendors, what we do is we really have a focus on performers and the artists themselves,” said Gratz.

1:11 TransLink releases limited edition DC superhero Compass Cards

“Artists that make things, create things, perform — people that go out there and star in films or work behind the scenes in films — they’re all showcased at our events in a variety of ways so that you can actually learn from them.”

Gratz added that KFX, mixed with a growing film industry in the Okanagan makes for the perfect place to not only meet new friends, but also to network with people who work in the pop culture industry.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have these parties at night that everybody is invited to and it’s a great place to meet people in all these different industries,” said Gratz.

“This event is sort of how people bring their favourite characters to life, and cosplay is a big part of that – celebrating the characters you love most in the world.”

1:38 Online groups calls for Kelowna Community Theatre to be replaced

Events are being hosted at the Rotary Centre For the Arts, Kelowna Community Theatre, Black Box Theatre, and Kelowna Downtown Okanagan Regional Library.

For tickets and more information, click here.