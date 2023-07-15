Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcycle passenger suffers serious injuries in Toronto crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 15, 2023 2:25 pm
A crash was reported on July 15, 2023, at the Danforth Road and Trudelle Street intersection. View image in full screen
A crash was reported on July 15, 2023, at the Danforth Road and Trudelle Street intersection. Kevin Faibish / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman riding as a passenger on a motorcycle in Toronto has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Scarborough on Saturday.

Toronto police said the collision happened before 12 p.m. on Saturday near Danforth Road and Trudelle Street. A vehicle and motorcycle reportedly crashed into one another.

Police said the drivers of all the vehicles remained at the scene. Paramedics took a woman to hospital, who was believed to be a passenger on the motorcycle.

Trending Now

Paramedics confirmed to Global News an adult with serious injuries was transported from the scene.

No other injuries were reported and roads were briefly closed in the area.

More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTPSScarboroughToronto trafficToronto CollisionDanforth RoadTrudelle Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices