Motorcycle passenger suffers serious injuries in Toronto crash

A woman riding as a passenger on a motorcycle in Toronto has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Scarborough on Saturday.

Toronto police said the collision happened before 12 p.m. on Saturday near Danforth Road and Trudelle Street. A vehicle and motorcycle reportedly crashed into one another.

Police said the drivers of all the vehicles remained at the scene. Paramedics took a woman to hospital, who was believed to be a passenger on the motorcycle.

Paramedics confirmed to Global News an adult with serious injuries was transported from the scene.

No other injuries were reported and roads were briefly closed in the area.