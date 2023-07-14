SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

19-year-old firefighter struck and killed by fallen tree while clearing brush

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 3:06 pm
Click to play video: '19-year-old woman identified as B.C. firefighter killed near Revelstoke'
19-year-old woman identified as B.C. firefighter killed near Revelstoke
A 19 year-old woman has been identified as the wildfire fighter who died Thursday on the job. Revelstoke RCMP say she was working with a team clearing brush. Emily Lazatin reports.
A 19-year-old firefighter struck and killed by a fallen tree in a remote area outside of Revelstoke, B.C., on Thursday has now been identified.

Global News has learned the firefighter was Devyn Gale. B.C.’s Premier David Eby confirmed Friday her family has been notified and they are asking for privacy at this time.

RCMP said the wildland firefighter was working alongside a team clearing brush where a small fire had started.

Gale became separated from her fellow firefighters and was then discovered caught under a fallen tree.

RCMP said the team immediately began first aid and she was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of this young firefighter who tragically lost her life serving her community,” says Cpl. James Grandy, Southeast District RCMP spokesperson. “It’s a reminder of the inherent risks first responders face working tirelessly to protect our communities.”

The B.C. Wildfire firefighter has been identified as 19-year-old Devyn Gale. View image in full screen
The B.C. Wildfire firefighter has been identified as 19-year-old Devyn Gale. Submitted
Click to play video: 'Heat, dry conditions and lightning strikes fuel B.C. wildfire season'
Heat, dry conditions and lightning strikes fuel B.C. wildfire season

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz said Friday that the community is in shock at the news.

“Devastating news to hear anyone pass away in the course of their work, and especially while they’re protecting our community is devastating,” he said.

“It’s just about supporting each other and supporting the family and those who are involved in whatever way we can.”

Click to play video: 'Despite investment on fire preparedness, B.C. government says ‘difficult summer’ ahead'
Despite investment on fire preparedness, B.C. government says ‘difficult summer’ ahead

In a statement, Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston, said “This tragic loss in the line of duty reminds us all of the daily toil and sacrifice of BC Wildfire Service firefighters as they serve the people of British Columbia.”

“Their heroic efforts to protect people and communities can be life-threatening. We are profoundly grateful to them,” Ralston said.

