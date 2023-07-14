19-year-old firefighter struck and killed by fallen tree while clearing brush

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old firefighter struck and killed by a fallen tree in a remote area outside of Revelstoke, B.C., on Thursday has now been identified.

Global News has learned the firefighter was Devyn Gale. B.C.’s Premier David Eby confirmed Friday her family has been notified and they are asking for privacy at this time.

RCMP said the wildland firefighter was working alongside a team clearing brush where a small fire had started.

Gale became separated from her fellow firefighters and was then discovered caught under a fallen tree.

RCMP said the team immediately began first aid and she was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of this young firefighter who tragically lost her life serving her community,” says Cpl. James Grandy, Southeast District RCMP spokesperson. “It’s a reminder of the inherent risks first responders face working tirelessly to protect our communities.”

View image in full screen The B.C. Wildfire firefighter has been identified as 19-year-old Devyn Gale. Submitted

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz said Friday that the community is in shock at the news.

“Devastating news to hear anyone pass away in the course of their work, and especially while they’re protecting our community is devastating,” he said.

“It’s just about supporting each other and supporting the family and those who are involved in whatever way we can.”

In a statement, Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston, said “This tragic loss in the line of duty reminds us all of the daily toil and sacrifice of BC Wildfire Service firefighters as they serve the people of British Columbia.”

“Their heroic efforts to protect people and communities can be life-threatening. We are profoundly grateful to them,” Ralston said.