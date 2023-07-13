Calgary first responders look forward to ‘amazing experience’ at World Police and Fire Games

Send this page to someone via email

The week of the Calgary Stampede can be a pretty stressful time for Calgary police and other first responders in the city.

But they’re now warming up for a very welcome break in Winnipeg.

About 80 Calgary first responders are leaving soon for the Manitoba city to compete in the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG).

They’ll be taking part in many team sports, as well as track and field events.

The WPFG includes around 8,000 participants from more than 50 countries.

“It’s an amazing experience and atmosphere,” Calgary Police Service Det. Kendra Laustsen said.

Laustsen will be playing volleyball at the WPFG and is looking forward to connecting with her fellow officers.

“Not only do we have a commonality of playing the same sport, but also of working law enforcement or first responding,” Laustsen said.

Attending the WPFG comes as a nice change from daily duty on the front lines, especially during a busy time like the Calgary Stampede.

“We get that liquid courage going and the beers are flowing, so sometimes people make funny decisions, and we just have to try to help resolve those situations,” CPS Const. Duke Maodus said.

Maodus will be taking the field to play flag football at the WPFG.

“You get to meet people from around the world. It’s super interesting,” Maodus said. “You get to learn the ways they solve some of the challenges they encounter in their countries.”

CPS Sgt. Angie Tetley will be playing rugby in Winnipeg, her sixth time competing at the WPFG.

“Just last year we were in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. We’ve also been to Belfast, Northern Ireland, New York and Los Angeles,” Tetley said. “Going to these games is an incredible experience – it really helps with our mental health.”

The World Police & Fire Games runs from July 28 through August 6 in Winnipeg.

WPFG organizers say it will be one of the biggest sporting events ever held in the city.