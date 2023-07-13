Former Winnipeg high school coach pleads guilty to sexual assault, luring

Send this page to someone via email

A disgraced former Winnipeg high school football coach has pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

Kelsey McKay appeared in a Winnipeg courtroom Thursday to face the numerous sexual allegations against him. He originally faced 30 charges including sexual exploitation and harassment, but the rest have been stayed.

McKay taught phys ed and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for around two decades, and was accused by multiple people of grooming and sexual abuse that occurred in the 1990s and 2000s while the victims were teenagers.

The initial charges against the longtime coach were described as “devastating” to many in the Winnipeg football community.

A sentencing date for McKay has yet to be set.