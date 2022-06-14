Manitoba government wants to seize house of former Winnipeg coach accused of sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is seeking to seize the house of a former football coach who is accused of sexually abusing students.

The government is asking the Court of Queen’s Bench to grant it the home of Kelsey McKay under the Criminal Property Forfeiture Act.

Read more: Winnipeg high school football coach charged in historical sex assaults

McKay faces charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and luring involving eight former students he coached at high schools in Winnipeg.

None of the charges have been proven in court and McKay has not yet entered a plea.

2:03 Winnipeg high school football coach faces sexual assault charges Winnipeg high school football coach faces sexual assault charges – Apr 14, 2022

Provincial law allows the government to seize assets that are proceeds of a crime or were used to commit one, even in some cases where there is no criminal conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

The director of criminal property forfeiture alleges in a statement of claim that McKay’s house was a key part of his alleged crimes as it was a private place to take the complainants.

“The real property served as a unique location over which the defendant McKay had exclusive control and access,” reads the statement of claim.

McKay has not yet responded to the claim. No lawyer was listed in the court documents.

0:32 Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges – Apr 29, 2022

The Manitoba government sells seized assets and redistributes the money to crime-prevention programs.

Since 2009, some $20 million has been given to entities such as police forces, Crime Stoppers and community non-profit groups.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges

McKay, 51, was arrested in April after five complainants alleged they were sexually assaulted while they were students and played football between 2004 and 2011.

Two weeks later, more charges were laid after three additional complainants came forward.

1:45 Sexual assault charges against longtime Winnipeg coach ‘devastating’ to football community Sexual assault charges against longtime Winnipeg coach ‘devastating’ to football community – Apr 14, 2022