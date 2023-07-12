Estevan family hopes for return of ‘sentimental’ jersey after hockey equipment stolen in Regina

The issue of thefts is on the rise in Regina – something that a visiting family from Estevan, Sask., wishes they knew ahead of time before they became victims.

“Being from out of town, especially in broad daylight, that’s generally something we don’t really need to be concerned about,” said Lindsey Vicary.

Vicary’s son Lincoln is enrolled in hockey camp at the REAL Sport and Event Complex. On Tuesday, Lincoln and his family went to catch a flick at the Normanview theatre and a couple hours later, they returned to their vehicle to find his hockey bag and equipment were missing.

“I thought my fiancé was joking when he said that it was done ’til I realized he wasn’t,” said Vicary. “It’s very it’s upsetting. It’s devastating. (Then) I realize all equipment can be replaced.”

Vicary said the Normanview mall has no exterior security cameras so there’s no way to find the person(s) responsible for the theft.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just hope that the person who took it needed it more than we did or needed the money they got from it,” she said. “Nothing really, you can do.”

That day, the family had to act fast and buy Lincoln new hockey equipment as he needed it for hockey camp. It cost more than $1,300. But there was one item they could not replace.

“This year he was on the Wheatland Wild Spring League, and we just got his jersey,” said Vicary. “That’s the one sentimental thing that is gone now. So, that sucks.”

With property crime increasing in Regina, police caution the public to be alert and to be aware. According to Regina Police Service (RPS) statement from June 29, there have been 80 break-and-enters to residences, garages and sheds from May 1 to June 27.

“Fifty-five per cent were unlocked and 45 per cent were unsecured,” stated RPS. “Common items taken include sports equipment, high-end tools and technology like laptops.”

There were 117 thefts from automobiles and RPS stated that 97 per cent of the vehicles were unlocked and the common items taken were wallets and garage door openers.

“In addition to stolen property, there is the very real threat to personal safety,” RPS stated. “Regina Police Service Crime Analysts track all reported incidents in our city. This information is shared with front-line officers and their efforts are directed to areas of concern to provide proactive policing and deter criminals by being present, when they are able.”

Story continues below advertisement

Though they doubt they’ll ever see the hockey equipment again, the Vicary family is hoping someone will come forward with Lincoln’s missing Wheatland Wild jersey.

“The majority of the equipment, I’m sure, is (probably) gone (but) if anybody finds a white No. 34 Wheatland Wild jersey, we would just really like that back,” said Vicary. “It was Lincoln’s first year on any sort of spring team. He had a good year last year.”