Federal government announces $955K toward Montreal community housing extension

The federal government announced funding toward the extension of a social housing project in Montréal’s east end.

Five new rooms are being added to the Maison L’Exode halfway house on Létournaux Street in the Hochelaga neighbourhood.

Member of Parliament Soraya Martinez Ferrada announced the funding of $955,000 towards the building project Wednesday.

The Quebec government, through the Société d’habitation du Québec, is contributing $549,000.

Once complete the long-standing community housing project will be able to provide 22 beds for people experiencing homelessness.

This is the first federal funding project for the Maison L’Exode centre.

Martin Lafortune, director general of Maison l’Exode, says additional rooms are essential amid the ongoing housing crisis.

“You know it’s bad when even our waiting list is full. We’re not helping anyone when that happens,” Lafortune said.

Construction is expected to be completed by early December.

“It’s very important that we continue with housing faster and more efficiently. But of course, construction is what it is. It takes the time that it takes to build,” Martinez Ferrada said.

“It’s a very complex issue. Everyone sees the urgency to act and that is what we are doing,” Martinez Ferrada said.

While it is only a small addition, all forms of help are accepted with open arms, said borough councillor Alia Hassan-Cournol.

The issue of homelessness and lack of housing is a major problem in Montreal, and the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is particularly hard hit.

“The key is definitely more social housing. We are very happy to have the federal government on our side but we need more partners pushing Quebec to be here,” Hassan-Cournol said explaining the need for more funding.

The city recently announced aid programs in the borough, investing an additional $1.3 million to carry out projects to help those experiencing homelessness, in collaboration with community organizations.

Special intervention teams, part of the EMMIS program, have also been deployed. Their mandate is to defuse situations of crisis, distress and conflict and accompany vulnerable people to safe resources, according to the city.