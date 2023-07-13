‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’ couples share wildest, messiest moments on the beach

It’s a wrap on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise Canada and we have not one, but two happy couples leaving the lake and looking forward to a future together.

Alberta’s own Joey Kirchner met the love of his life, Tessa Tookes, and the two mutually proposed to each other — although Tookes will remind you that she “did it first,” presenting Kirchner with a friendship bracelet-style engagement ring before he got down on one knee and popped the question with an enormous rock.

And while one of the first couples to get together on the beach, Americans Austin Tinsley and Chelsea Vaughn, did not exchange rings, they left the beach happily in a relationship and Tinsley moved across the country to cohabitate with his new love.

View image in full screen The happy couples on the beach at “Bachelor in Paradise Canada.” Courtesy / CityTV

Both couples are looking forward to the future, they tell Global News. Tookes and Kirchner, now living in Toronto, are planning both a trip to the East Coast provinces this summer and an engagement party this fall. South of the border, Tinsley is getting ready to meet Vaughn’s family (finally!) and the two are apartment hunting in NYC.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada doesn’t exactly follow the American formula of looking for love — it tends to be more laid-back and far less sweaty in Ontario — but wherever the Bachelor franchise goes, drama tends to follow, and Canada was no exception.

Global News sat down with both happy couples to chat about going public with their relationships, the messiest and most entertaining castmates, the biggest surprises on the beach and how each of them knew they’d found “their person.”

(You can watch the video interview in full, top.)