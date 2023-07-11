B.C. family traumatized after 3 pinned by driver who crashed into their property

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey family is recovering from both mental and physical trauma after a terrifying car crash at their own front door over Canada Day weekend.

Jatinder Mann’s mother, sister and sister-in-law were sitting on a bench in front of their garage on July 3, when a vehicle drove straight into their driveway, slamming into a parked car.

“And that parked car pushed my mom, my sister and my sister-in-law into the garage and they were stuck in between the car and the garage door,” Mann told Global News.

“My four-year-old was literally playing, riding his bike, a minute ago when this incident happened. Also, he was maybe 10 feet away from the whole incident. He witnessed everything.”

The three women were taken to hospital and are recovering from lacerations and deep tissue injuries, Mann said.

Fortunately no one suffered any broken bones, but Mann said her mother, who is 70, is facing a long road to recovery.

“For that age, surviving from these kinds of injuries is another challenge,” she said.

Surrey RCMP said police attended the crash scene, and have ruled out both driver impairment and speed.

The driver who crashed into the Manns’ property was handed a ticket for $196.

“CCTV footage was reviewed on scene, looking for any signs of whether a criminal offence may have occurred, and criminality was ruled out, the driver was issued a violation ticket in this case for driving without consideration,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tammy Lobb said.

“It doesn’t stop there. There are other implications and penalties that come with the Motor Vehicle Act according to that individual’s history. So they could also be facing a suspension going forward.”

Mann said the collision has put tremendous strain on her family. Her sister-in-law was forced to delay her planned return to the U.S. due to injuries, while her brother has taken time off work to care for her mother.

The family had to fight with Fraser Health to get a nurse to come help care for her mother three days a week, Mann said.

And she described the process of dealing with ICBC as “frustrating,” involving hours on hold.

In a statement, the public insurer said it was “committed to doing everything we can to help support those involved in the crash and ensure they receive all the care and recovery benefits available through Enhanced Care.”

On top of the physical injuries and the stress of trying to manage their recover, Mann said everyone involved has been left with lasting psychological trauma, given the fact the crash happened at their own home.

“It’s not just the injuries, the wounds we can see. But mentally, physically and emotionally we are very shocked,” Mann said.

“It’s very traumatizing for the family. We are very scared. We are scared coming out of the house … I do not feel safe sending my son outside on on my own property.”