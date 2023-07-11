Menu

Crime

‘Do not approach’: OPP warn public as biker gang violence erupts in eastern Ontario

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 9:32 am
Police are now treating a Brockville fire at an Outlaws clubhouse as arson. This comes less than two days after Outlaws biker gang violence in Cornwall.
OPP say people should avoid engaging with members of biker gangs after violence broke out between two rival motorcycle clubs in eastern Ontario this week.

The situation is serious enough that the OPP is even cautioning people not to wear gang-related clothing, as it could make them targets of biker violence.

Saturday evening, police say a fight between two biker gangs in Cornwall, Ont., the Outlaws and the Loners, left three people injured, two with stab wounds and another with gunshot wounds.

Less than two days later, the Outlaws hangout in Brockville, Ont., was severely burned in a fire that spread to nearly a dozen other homes in the area, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, Brockville police are treating the second incident as an arson investigation, and the OPP’s biker enforcement unit is assisting in both investigations.

OPP released information Tuesday about both incidents and told people in Ontario to be wary of engaging with bikers.

“Outlaws Motorcycle Gangs (OMG) members are known to carry weapons and to engage in violent behaviour. If you encounter an OMG member(s), do not approach them,” OPP said in a news release.

Although Brockville and Cornwall police, as well as OPP, have stopped short of saying the two incidents are connected, it’s clear that police are taking the string of incidents involving biker gangs seriously.

“Ontarians are also reminded of the dangers of wearing gang-related clothing or paraphernalia. In addition to supporting illegal activities by purchasing these items, you may also put yourself at risk of being targeted by rival OMGs,” OPP said.

Five people were arrested following the shooting in Cornwall, but no arrests have been announced in the Brockville arson investigation.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

