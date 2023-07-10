Man steals ambulance, causes collision and injuries in Thompson: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson, Man., say they have arrested a man after he allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it into a tree.

On Saturday, at 9 p.m., RCMP say they were notified about a man who was jumping in front of traffic and punching vehicles on Princeton Drive in Thompson.

A few minutes later, police learned an ambulance had crashed into a tree near that location.

Police went to the scene and saw a man in the driver’s seat of the ambulance. Police say it was the same man who reportedly jumped in front of traffic.

A minivan was also damaged after being hit by the ambulance, police added.

EMS came to assist and were able to get the man out of the ambulance along with the five occupants of the minivan. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Through their investigation, police say they learned the man had stolen the ambulance when EMS was on the scene in response to the call related to punching vehicles.

When the man attempted to leave the scene, the ambulance collided with the minivan and crashed into a tree in front of Assiniboine Place.

Police say once the man was in the hospital for treatment, he threatened medical staff. He was treated and then released into police custody.

A 20-year-old man from York Landing, Man., has been arrested and is facing several charges.