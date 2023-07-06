‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Mother of 2014 Kelowna street fight victim pleads for strong sentence

Send this page to someone via email

For nine years, five months and 13 days, Annie Hutton has struggled to articulate the weight she’s carried in the wake of a life-changing loss.

It’s felt like a “soul-crushing” anvil was placed on her chest Jan. 25, 2014, when she learned her son, Chris Ausman, had been killed.

In the months and years that followed, she learned his killer was Steven Pirko, who struck her son in the head with a hammer during a late-night fight in Kelowna, B.C.

“The tragedy of losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, but it wasn’t supposed to happen to me,” Hutton said Thursday, offering the court her victim impact statement.

“A mother’s heart is built to endure the trials, triumphs and dramas associated with raising children into productive adults and loving parents. When those years are so suddenly and horrifically ripped away, what is left is nothing short of a living hell, my shattered heart will not heal.”

Hutton’s pain was similarly laid bare a few years earlier, in January 2020, when Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder and sent to prison. Time, she said, does not heal all wounds. It does, however, allow for adaptation.

“We slowly started adjusting our lives without him, knowing that the person who took Chris away from us was behind bars and unable to do this to another family,” she said. “Then on March 16, what the hell happened, the bandaid was ripped off again.”

She knew he was appealing his sentence, but said she never knew it would be the same nightmare they experienced before. She certainly can’t imagine that Pirko could soon go free.

The court of appeal, in a unanimous decision by a three-justice panel, overturned Pirko’s conviction, ruling that the trial judge’s charge to the jury was “so confusing as to amount to an error in law.”

Of particular concern, the appeal court found the trial judge “misdirected” the jury on the section of the Criminal Code that allows for the lawful defence of another, and failed to help jury members understand how the offence of manslaughter could apply.

Later, Pirko pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and on Thursday his sentencing hearing began.

Crown counsel is asking for a 15-year period of imprisonment, putting emphasis on the “near murder” element of the crime.

Pirko had stepped into a fight between Ausman and his friend Elrick Dyck. As heard both in the trial and during Thursday’s sentencing, Dyck was mouthing off as he and Pirko walked down Highway 33.

Pirko told the investigators who arrested him nearly two years after the crime that his friend was looking for a fight and he found one in Ausman, who outmatched him.

As Ausman, whose blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit, fought, Dyck called for help. Pirko said he knew that he’d been carrying a hammer — a tool grabbed in haste for protection when he left the house he was at earlier that night.

“My basic camaraderie with my f—ing friend will land me in jail for the rest of my life,” he told investigators in footage shown during the original trial and during the manslaughter sentencing.

This perceived awareness of the risk of hitting Ausman in the head with a hammer is why Crown counsel, David Grabavac, is looking for a stiff sentence.

It’s not in line with what the courts in Canada have done, defence lawyer Jordan Watt said.

His client has also carried the weight of that crime, and it’s been paid for, he argued, with a sentence that amounts to roughly nine years of prison time.

With time served taken into account, Watt said the six to seven years that Pirko has spent in a variety of prison settings is the same as nine years.

He’s proposed a sentence of seven years and probation to B.C. Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames.

“There is no gratuitous violence,” Watt said.

“This was not a prolonged situation, was not some sophisticated planned attack on Mr. Ausman. It was impulsive.”

Watt said “it’s hardly imaginable to consider” that what Pirko did would amount to 15 years.

“The Crown’s position is harsh, unreasonable and inconsistent with the purpose and principles of sentencing,” he told the court.

Watt told the court it should focus its attention on Pirko’s rehabilitation. Pirko, he said, has become and stayed sober since his incarceration has finished Grade 8 and Grade 9, and is working toward finishing Grade 10.

He’s also enrolled in other programs.

“Mr. Pirko does not need to be separated from society anymore,” he said.

“Fifteen years is not proportionate to the gravity and the circumstances of the offence.”

Watt said the court’s goal should be to assist Pirko on his continued path to being rehabilitated, to assist him in his continued recovery and reintegration into society.

The court reconvenes Thursday and a decision could be offered either Thursday or Friday.