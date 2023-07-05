2 charged in separate weekend sexual assaults at WEM waterpark

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say there were two sexual assaults at West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Sunday and are asking anyone else who may have been assaulted to come forward.

Police were contacted by WEM security Sunday afternoon about a teenage boy who was suspected of groping three teenage girls while in the wave pool.

The boy was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, police said. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

While the officers were at the waterpark, WEM security told them about a second, unrelated incident involving a man that afternoon.

According to police, a 25-year-old man had groped a separate teenage girl in the wave pool. The suspect was identified standing nearby and taken into custody, police said.

Parminder Singh has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference, the EPS said.

The EPS is still investigating and is asking those who may have been victimized or witnessed these sexual assaults to contact it at 780-423-4567.

The EPS is also investigating an assault at the waterpark on June 16, where a 17-year-old boy is suspected of sexually assaulting seven girls between the ages of 11 and 12 in the wave pool.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available through the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services. Visit its website or call/text 1-866-403-8000.