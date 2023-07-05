Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged in separate weekend sexual assaults at WEM waterpark

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 5, 2023 4:49 pm
The waterpark inside West Edmonton Mall on August 28, 2020 in Edmonton, Alta. View image in full screen
The waterpark inside West Edmonton Mall on Aug. 28, 2020 in Edmonton. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police say there were two sexual assaults at West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Sunday and are asking anyone else who may have been assaulted to come forward.

Police were contacted by WEM security Sunday afternoon about a teenage boy who was suspected of groping three teenage girls while in the wave pool.

The boy was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, police said. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

While the officers were at the waterpark, WEM security told them about a second, unrelated incident involving a man that afternoon.

According to police, a 25-year-old man had groped a separate teenage girl in the wave pool. The suspect was identified standing nearby and taken into custody, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Parminder Singh has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference, the EPS said.

Click to play video: 'Man charged after ‘multiple sexual assaults’ at West Edmonton Mall waterpark'
Man charged after ‘multiple sexual assaults’ at West Edmonton Mall waterpark

The EPS is still investigating and is asking those who may have been victimized or witnessed these sexual assaults to contact it at 780-423-4567.

Trending Now

The EPS is also investigating an assault at the waterpark on June 16, where a 17-year-old boy is suspected of sexually assaulting seven girls between the ages of 11 and 12 in the wave pool.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available through the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services. Visit its website or call/text 1-866-403-8000.

More on Crime
Sexual AssaultEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton sexual assaultWest Edmonton Mall sexual assaultwaterparks sexual assaultwest edmonton mall waterpark sexual assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content