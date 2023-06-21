Teen boy charged with sexual assault after several girls groped at WEM waterpark

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy has been charged after several girls were allegedly sexually assaulted while swimming at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark last week.

The Edmonton Police Service said it got a call from mall security about a possible assault at the waterpark on Friday, June 16.

WEM security and responding officers identified seven girls between the ages of 11 and 12 who were reportedly sexually assaulted while in the wave pool.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was quickly identified as a suspect and detained by mall security. None of the girls were known to the suspect, police said.

Following several interviews, police said the 17-year-old was charged with five counts of sexual assault and sexual interference, and two counts of assault.

Sexual interference charges are laid in Canada when the victim is under 16 — the age of consent — and is a more specific charge to do with touching for a sexual purpose.

The accused can not be named because he is a minor protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All of the girls and their families are receiving support from the Zebra Child Protection Centre, police said.

The mall issued a statement about the assaults, saying: “At World Waterpark, we take great pride in our ongoing commitment to safety and security. As a trusted facility, we have always maintained superior safety protocols, including a robust CCTV system and well-trained security and safety personnel.”

The mall said its staff cooperated fully with police and will continue to do so throughout the investigation, adding no other details will be released to protect the identities of those involved.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available through the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services. Visit their website or call/text 1-866-403-8000.