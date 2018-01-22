Trial underway for man charged with sex assaults at West Edmonton Mall waterpark

The trial for the man accused of sexually assaulting several young girls at the West Edmonton Mall waterpark began Monday morning.

Soleimen Soleimen Hajj is charged with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference for incidents alleged to have occurred on Feb. 4, 2017.

On Monday morning, the judge ruled that video of the girls being interviewed at the Zebra Child Protection Centre following the swim are allowed to be shown in court.

First to testify was a girl who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged assault. In her video played in court, she said she was in the wave pool with friends when she was touched on her breast and on her butt. She left the pool, but when she returned, she said she was once again touched on the butt.

“I was standing up, waiting for a wave, and I was touched in the chest and the butt,” the girl said in her interview with a worker from the Zebra Centre. “Later, I was touched on the butt by him again.”

The girl also testified in the courtroom Monday, behind a screen via video. She sat with a support dog named Fletcher and the dog’s handler.

The teen said the man was behind her for both of the alleged assaults.

“His hand grabbed my breast and his hand was on my butt and pushed up a bit,” she said in court. “It was a grab from behind and wasn’t a passing-by movement.”

The girl said the first time she was touched, she turned around and saw the man walking away. On the second occasion, she saw his face for a brief moment.

The trial is being translated into Arabic for the accused. It was expected to last three days but has been extended to five.