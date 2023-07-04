Cyclist killed after collision involving tanker truck at intersection: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist is dead following a collision with a tanker truck in the Ville-Marie borough late Tuesday morning, police say.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the fatal crash took place around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Papineau Avenue.

The cyclist has been identified as a man in his 40s. His death was confirmed at the scene as soon as police officers arrived, Brabant said.

According to witness testimony obtained by police, the cyclist fell “for an unknown reason” and was then hit by the truck.

The truck driver continued to drive and appears to have taken the Jacques-Cartier Bridge toward Montreal’s south shore.

“The Montreal police department is still looking for that tanker,” Brabant said.

A security perimeter was set up in the area.

An investigation is underway.