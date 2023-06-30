‘A son, a father, a brother’: Family’s appeal on anniversary of fatal B.C. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man gunned down in Port Coquitlam one year ago Friday have issued an appeal for help to find his killer.

Mehdi ‘Damian’ Eslahian, 37, was shot dead outside a home on Davies Avenue near Raleigh Street just after 1 a.m. on June 30, 2022.

“The death of Mehdi (Damian) has left us in a constant state of melancholy. He was a son, a father, a brother and a friend to those who knew him. He was taken away from us too soon & we will miss him forever,” Eslahian’s family said in a statement.

“If you know anything about this case, please don’t hesitate and share what you know, even if it seems minuscule to you. Please do not let his death be in vain.”

3:22 IHIT confirms Surrey Gurdwara president killed in shooting

Since the shooting, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been working with Coquitlam RCMP to try and crack the case.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, IHIT said Eslahian was known to police, and described the killing as “targeted” but not linked to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said investigators believe there are people with critical details that can help them find the shooter.

“This shooting took place in a residential neighbourhood,” he said in a media release.

“Now is the time to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.