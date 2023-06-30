Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘A son, a father, a brother’: Family’s appeal on anniversary of fatal B.C. shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 6:23 pm
Click to play video: 'One man dead in Port Coquitlam early morning shooting'
One man dead in Port Coquitlam early morning shooting
One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Port Coquitlam. RCMP have secured the area, and the integrated homicide investigation team has been called in to take over the case. Andrea Macpherson has been at the scene all morning and has the details – Jun 30, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of a man gunned down in Port Coquitlam one year ago Friday have issued an appeal for help to find his killer.

Mehdi ‘Damian’ Eslahian, 37, was shot dead outside a home on Davies Avenue near Raleigh Street just after 1 a.m. on June 30, 2022.

“The death of Mehdi (Damian) has left us in a constant state of melancholy. He was a son, a father, a brother and a friend to those who knew him. He was taken away from us too soon & we will miss him forever,” Eslahian’s family said in a statement.

“If you know anything about this case, please don’t hesitate and share what you know, even if it seems minuscule to you. Please do not let his death be in vain.”

Click to play video: 'IHIT confirms Surrey Gurdwara president killed in shooting'
IHIT confirms Surrey Gurdwara president killed in shooting

Since the shooting, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been working with Coquitlam RCMP to try and crack the case.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

At the time, IHIT said Eslahian was known to police, and described the killing as “targeted” but not linked to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said investigators believe there are people with critical details that can help them find the shooter.

“This shooting took place in a residential neighbourhood,” he said in a media release.

“Now is the time to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More on Crime
ShootingHomicideIHITFatal ShootingPort CoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPIntegrated Homicide Investigation Teamport coquitlam shootingPort Coquitlam HomicideMehdi 'Damian' EslahianMehdi Eslahianport coquiltam fatal shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content