Crime

2 victims in separate vehicles injured after daylight drive-by shooting in east Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 3:17 pm
Bullet holes are seen in the window of a vehicle in the McCowan Road and Ellesmere Avenue area Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Bullet holes are seen in the window of a vehicle in the McCowan Road and Ellesmere Avenue area Friday afternoon. Phil Pang / Global News
A drive-by shooting in east Toronto Friday afternoon injured two people in separate vehicles, police say, both of whom were rushed to hospital.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 2:41 p.m. for reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.

Police said a female and a male, who were in separate vehicles, were located with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said they took one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries from two separate scenes along McCowan Road, north of where police indicated they initially responded.

Paramedics said one scene was at the intersection with Ellesmere Avenue, while the other was a block east at Bellamy Road.

In the area of McCowan Road and Ellesmere Avenue, a white Audi SUV was seen with bullet holes in the driver’s window.

The suspect vehicle is a black SUV, police said.

Fatal stabbing hours earlier

Earlier Friday, a man was killed in a stabbing not far from where the shooting took place.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:22 p.m. in the Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said there is no connection that they are aware of between the stabbing and shooting.

— With files from Hannah Jackson and The Canadian Press

