Tsuut’ina Trail crash leaves motorcyclist in critical, life-threatening condition

A crash on the southwest leg of Calgary’s ring road sent a severely injured motorcyclist to hospital and closed a section of the road.
EMS officials confirm the crash occurred just before 10:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Tsuut’ina between the 90th Avenue and Glenmore Trail interchanges.
One man, a motorcyclist, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
As of 11:20 a.m., a section of northbound Tsuut’ina Trail was closed and traffic was detoured around the crash scene.
Global News has not confirmed if any vehicles other than the motorcycle were involved.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.
