Tsuut’ina Trail crash leaves motorcyclist in critical, life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

A crash on the southwest leg of Calgary’s ring road sent a severely injured motorcyclist to hospital and closed a section of the road.

EMS officials confirm the crash occurred just before 10:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Tsuut’ina between the 90th Avenue and Glenmore Trail interchanges.

One man, a motorcyclist, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

As of 11:20 a.m., a section of northbound Tsuut’ina Trail was closed and traffic was detoured around the crash scene.

Global News has not confirmed if any vehicles other than the motorcycle were involved.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 📍 We are asking the public to avoid northbound Tsuut'ina Trail S.W. between 90 Avenue S.W. and Anderson Road S.W. due to a motor vehicle collision. Northbound Tsuut'ina Trail is expected to be shut down for several hours. pic.twitter.com/WWMZVfNEP8 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 29, 2023