Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Tsuut’ina Trail crash leaves motorcyclist in critical, life-threatening condition

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 1:41 pm
Tsuut'ina police detour motorists around the scene of a Thursday morning motorcycle crash on Tsuut'ina Trail. View image in full screen
Tsuut'ina police detour motorists around the scene of a Thursday morning motorcycle crash on Tsuut'ina Trail.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crash on the southwest leg of Calgary’s ring road sent a severely injured motorcyclist to hospital and closed a section of the road.

EMS officials confirm the crash occurred just before 10:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Tsuut’ina between the 90th Avenue and Glenmore Trail interchanges.

One man, a motorcyclist, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

As of 11:20 a.m., a section of northbound Tsuut’ina Trail was closed and traffic was detoured around the crash scene.

Global News has not confirmed if any vehicles other than the motorcycle were involved.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.

Advertisement
More on Calgary
More on Canada
Motorcycle CrashRing RoadCalgary Ring RoadCalgary motorcycle crashAnderson Roadtsuut'ina trail90th avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content