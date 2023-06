See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two modified guns and several rounds of ammunition were seized by the Prince Albert Police Service Wednesday after a search warrant was issued for a residence on the 100 block of 29th Street West of the central Saskatchewan city.

Police say two people in the residence, a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were arrested and charged with several firearms-related offences.

Both suspects were scheduled to make their first appearance in provincial court Thursday morning.

Two modified guns were seized by PAPS Wednesday. Prince Albert Police Service