Peterborough police draw stun gun, deploy K9 to arrest wanted man

A police officer in Peterborough, Ont., used their stun gun and police service dog to assist in the arrest of a city man wanted on several warrants on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 10 p.m., a canine officer on general patrol located the suspect riding a bicycle on Lansdowne Street in the area of The Parkway.

Police say the suspect refused to listen to the officer’s commands to stop and instead attempted to flee.

“The officer was able to catch up to the suspect, draw their conducted energy weapon and deploy K9 Gryphon to help with the arrest,” police stated.

The man was taken into custody without further incident. Police say a search of the man found him in possession of a gram of fentanyl, 0.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, two BB guns, a conducted energy weapon, a throwing star, a switchblade and a backpack that had been reported stolen on June 24.

The 46-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on the strength of the warrants and further charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of Schedule 1 substance and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order not to possess weapons.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.