Crime

Peterborough police dog Gryphon tracks city man wanted on warrants

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 10:52 am
Police service dog Gryphon assisted in locating a man wanted on warrants in Peterborough on June 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Police service dog Gryphon assisted in locating a man wanted on warrants in Peterborough on June 22, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Police in Peterborough, Ont., credit one of their service dogs in tracking down a man wanted on several warrants on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:40 p.m., officers spotted a man wanted on warrants for unauthorized possession of a weapon and failure to comply with release and prohibition orders.

Police allege the man ran through a field and park after officers approached him. Police followed for a distance before they lost sight of him.

Police then deployed K9 Gryphon, who tracked the man to a residence in the area of Rowberry Boulevard and Milroy Drive in the city’s north end.

“As a result of the track, officers conducted a door knock and the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on the strength of the warrants.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

