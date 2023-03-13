Police service dog Gryphon tracks robbery suspect in Peterborough, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police service dog Gryphon was deployed to assist in the arrest of a robbery suspect in downtown Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a street-level robbery in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets. Investigators learned a man had chased the victim and robbed him of a number of items.

The victim was treated at the scene for injuries, police said.

Officers launched a search and located the suspect, however, he fled on foot as officers gave chase.

Police say the man jumped into Jackson Creek and continued running through a tunnel under the King Street parking garage, at which point officers followed and deployed Gryphon to help with the arrest.

“The suspect surrendered to officers as the dog approached him,” police said. “However, he became aggressive during the arrest.”

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, police said.