Crime

Police service dog Gryphon tracks robbery suspect in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 1:28 pm
Peterborough Police Service Dog Gryphon with handler Const. Dillon Wentworth. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service Dog Gryphon with handler Const. Dillon Wentworth. Peterborough Police Service
Police service dog Gryphon was deployed to assist in the arrest of a robbery suspect in downtown Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a street-level robbery in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets. Investigators learned a man had chased the victim and robbed him of a number of items.

The victim was treated at the scene for injuries, police said.

Read more: 2 arrested for gunpoint robbery in Cobourg: police

Officers launched a search and located the suspect, however, he fled on foot as officers gave chase.

Police say the man jumped into Jackson Creek and continued running through a tunnel under the King Street parking garage, at which point officers followed and deployed Gryphon to help with the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

“The suspect surrendered to officers as the dog approached him,” police said. “However, he became aggressive during the arrest.”

Trending Now

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County-City Paramedics call for zero-tolerance approach for violence against paramedics'
Peterborough County-City Paramedics call for zero-tolerance approach for violence against paramedics
