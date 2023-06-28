Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Regina Pats’ Connor Bedard set for 2023 NHL Draft

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 2:31 pm
Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard (98) lines up prior to WHL playoff hockey action against the Saskatoon Blades in Saskatoon, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard (98) lines up prior to WHL playoff hockey action against the Saskatoon Blades in Saskatoon, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Share

“With the first pick in the 2023 NHL draft, the Chicago Blackhawks select…”

The world is only hours away from the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday, and what will surely be a big day for star Connor Bedard.

Those in the sports world believe nearly unanimously that Bedard will be selected first overall in the draft.

The Regina Pats and World Junior phenom is one of the most discussed prospects since Austin Matthews and Connor McDavid.

And now that the draft is here, the next era for Bedard has arrived.

“I don’t really know what to expect or what I think I’ll feel,” the centre from North Vancouver, B.C., said at a press conference this week as he looked forward to hearing his name called.

With the attention growing, Bedard’s father Tom, said he has been impressed with how his son has navigated stardom from a young age.

“It’s surprising sometimes with all the different things going on,” Tom Bedard said. “But he seems to handle it pretty well to this point.

“Hopefully that continues.”

Those in Regina are celebrating the draft with a Pats watch party at Western Pizza, as the NHL Draft begins at 5 p.m.

And if Bedard does in fact go first overall, the crowd won’t have to wait long to cheer.

More to come. 

